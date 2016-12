The third Velvet Underground album dropped in a Midori sour, rimmed with a crushed Quaalude. The sound is bright but slightly askew: A Manhattan drawl on the order of Lou Reed joins a bent, melodic tour of Galaxie 500 — which fits, because that was singer-songwriter Dean Wareham’s previous band. Luna was more pop, though, which means weirder. Highly recommended.

Rating: A-