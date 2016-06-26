Eagles – The Greeks Don’t Want No Freaks

Linda Ronstadt’s backing band go out with a stoopid ditty fit for a frat party. Incidentally, after years of honeyed licks, mellow vibes, and facile good times, they offer a window on a career they might have had (Don the Faun & The Golden Noses), had they rocked harder and been a lot less self-absorbed. The song says more about their End of the Coastline Debauch than anything else they did, or “stood for” — except, maybe, for that allegorical song about a haunted hotel. That one is really popular in some Thailand bars.