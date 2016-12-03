Trampled Under Foot – Led Zeppelin

Auto-body music from the varied, at times maddening Physical Graffiti. The track reeks of diesel, coke, and funk, and is one of the heaviest numbers in a very heavy catalog. The B side, “Black Country Woman,” is great fun, a catchy ditty that doubles as an acoustic blues. Interesting fact: Zep, a devoutly AOR act while Bonzo was still alive, didn’t release any singles in the U.K. until long after they had disbanded; but in 1975 “Trampled Under Foot” was pressed for single release in the U.K. then yanked at the last moment.