2016 of Kent

Kent Conrad
Movie watched: 111

In theaters: 2

From 2016: 4

Books read (not counting graphic novels): 32

On audiobook: 27 (I’ve forgotten how to read)

Albums bought: too many (vinyl addict)

Albums listened to: very few

Favorite album:

Blackstar

Besides Bowie, I mean:

SNDTRK and

Air, Astronoid

3 Best looking vinyl I bought:

Air, Astronoid

Air, Astronoid

 

Dan Terminus

Dan Terminus

Altered States

Altered States

Favorite Books:

Dresden Files (read 13 this year)

Inherit the Stars

Best TV:

Gravity Falls

 

Better Call Saul

That’s it.

Thing to think about:

If 2016 was your “WORST YEAR EVER”, and you’re still healthy and have family, then that’s stupid. Whatever is good or bad about your year, it’s up to you, not the outside world. Own your shit.

