Jack’s 2016

Accomplishment: I went back to school to get a Computer Science degree.
Albums: I streamed 152. Here are the top 10, with my favorite in bold.
- Best of Luna (Luna)
- Blackstar (David Bowie)
- Cyborg (Klaus Schulze)
- Exorcist II: The Heretic (Ennio Morricone)
- Kill City (Iggy Pop & James Williamson)
- Living Eyes (Bee Gees)
- New Age of Earth (Ashra)
- Sabotage (Black Sabbath)
- The House of Tomorrow (Magnetic Fields)
- There It Is (James Brown)
Books: I read 43. Short story props to Jack Finney’s “Of Missing Persons,” and to the Chuck Beaumont collection listed below.
- Miracleman, Book Two: The Red King Syndrome (Alan Moore and Catherine Yronwode)
- On Bowie (Rob Sheffield)
- Perchance to Dream (Charles Beaumont)
- Roadside Picnic (Arkady and Boris Strugatsky)
- The Glass Key (Dashiell Hammett)
- The Stepford Wives (Ira Levin)
- The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch (Philip K. Dick)
- Tulsa (Larry Clark)
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle (Shirley Jackson)
- Wiseguy (Nicholas Pileggi)
Concert: Stevie Nicks, the Pretenders (Golden 1 Center, Sacramento).
Cool Experience I Almost Didn’t Have: XOSO kickball.
Films: I saw 62. Movies aren’t what they used to be.
- A Christmas Story (Bob Clark)
- De Palma (Noah Baumbach, Jake Paltrow)
- Deep Red (Dario Argento)
- Everybody Wants Some!! (Richard Linklater)
- Green Room (Jeremy Saulnier)
- Hell or High Water (David Mackenzie)
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx (Kenji Misumi)
- Stalker (Andrei Tarkovsky)
- The Testament of Dr. Mabuse (Fritz Lang)
- They Were Expendable (John Ford)
Tracks
- Adulteress’ Punishment (Riz Ortolani)
- Death Dies (Goblin)
- Distant Sky (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds)
- Hollywood Waltz (Eagles)
- Homosapien (Pete Shelley)
- Jenseits (Ash Ra Tempel with Klaus Schulze)
- Losing Haringey (The Clientele)
- Mighty Idy (DMZ)
- Motherless Child (Prince, live)
- One Track Mind (Johnny Thunders, the Heartbreakers)
- Real World (Buzzcocks)
- Right (David Bowie, The Gouster mix)
- Round and Round (Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti)
- Sad Eye (The Pretty Things)
- Sowiesoso (Cluster)
- Stars (The Clean)
- T.B. Sheets (John Lee Hooker)
- The Angels of Comfort (Iasos, the Angelic Music mix)
- Train Kept a-Rollin’ (Aerosmith)
- We Float (PJ Harvey)
- Back on Board
- Black Mirror
- “Dead Man’s Shoes” (The Twilight Zone, season 3: episode 18)
- “Detour” (The X-Files, season 5: episode 4)
- Hannibal (season 3: the last six episodes)
- Looking: The Movie
- Mapplethorpe: A Look at the Pictures
- O.J.: Made in America
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 8)
- The Night Of
Vacation: Maui.