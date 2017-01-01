Jack’s 2016

Accomplishment: I went back to school to get a Computer Science degree.

Albums: I streamed 152. Here are the top 10, with my favorite in bold.

Best of Luna (Luna)

Blackstar (David Bowie)

Cyborg (Klaus Schulze)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (Ennio Morricone)

Kill City (Iggy Pop & James Williamson)

Living Eyes (Bee Gees)

New Age of Earth (Ashra)

Sabotage (Black Sabbath)

The House of Tomorrow (Magnetic Fields)

There It Is (James Brown)

Books: I read 43. Short story props to Jack Finney’s “Of Missing Persons,” and to the Chuck Beaumont collection listed below.

Miracleman, Book Two: The Red King Syndrome (Alan Moore and Catherine Yronwode)

On Bowie (Rob Sheffield)

Perchance to Dream (Charles Beaumont)

Roadside Picnic (Arkady and Boris Strugatsky)

The Glass Key (Dashiell Hammett)

The Stepford Wives (Ira Levin)

The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch (Philip K. Dick)

Tulsa (Larry Clark)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (Shirley Jackson)

Wiseguy (Nicholas Pileggi)

Concert: Stevie Nicks, the Pretenders (Golden 1 Center, Sacramento).

Cool Experience I Almost Didn’t Have: XOSO kickball.

Films: I saw 62. Movies aren’t what they used to be.

A Christmas Story (Bob Clark)

De Palma (Noah Baumbach, Jake Paltrow)

Deep Red (Dario Argento)

Everybody Wants Some!! (Richard Linklater)

Green Room (Jeremy Saulnier)

Hell or High Water (David Mackenzie)

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx (Kenji Misumi)

Stalker (Andrei Tarkovsky)

The Testament of Dr. Mabuse (Fritz Lang)

They Were Expendable (John Ford)

Tracks

Adulteress’ Punishment (Riz Ortolani)

Death Dies (Goblin)

Distant Sky (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds)

Hollywood Waltz (Eagles)

Homosapien (Pete Shelley)

Jenseits (Ash Ra Tempel with Klaus Schulze)

Losing Haringey (The Clientele)

Mighty Idy (DMZ)

Motherless Child (Prince, live)

One Track Mind (Johnny Thunders, the Heartbreakers)

Real World (Buzzcocks)

Right (David Bowie, The Gouster mix)

Round and Round (Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti)

Sad Eye (The Pretty Things)

Sowiesoso (Cluster)

Stars (The Clean)

T.B. Sheets (John Lee Hooker)

The Angels of Comfort (Iasos, the Angelic Music mix)

Train Kept a-Rollin’ (Aerosmith)

We Float (PJ Harvey)

TV



Back on Board

Black Mirror

“Dead Man’s Shoes” (The Twilight Zone, season 3: episode 18)

“Detour” (The X-Files, season 5: episode 4)

Hannibal (season 3: the last six episodes)

Looking: The Movie

Mapplethorpe: A Look at the Pictures

O.J.: Made in America

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 8)

The Night Of

Vacation: Maui.