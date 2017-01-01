Jack’s 2016

Accomplishment: I went back to school to get a Computer Science degree.

Albums: I streamed 152.  Here are the top 10, with my favorite in bold.

  • Best of Luna (Luna)
  • Blackstar (David Bowie)
  • Cyborg (Klaus Schulze)
  • Exorcist II: The Heretic (Ennio Morricone)
  • Kill City (Iggy Pop & James Williamson)
  • Living Eyes (Bee Gees)
  • New Age of Earth (Ashra)
  • Sabotage (Black Sabbath)
  • The House of Tomorrow (Magnetic Fields)
  • There It Is (James Brown)

Books: I read 43.  Short story props to Jack Finney’s “Of Missing Persons,” and to the Chuck Beaumont collection listed below.

  • Miracleman, Book Two: The Red King Syndrome (Alan Moore and Catherine Yronwode)
  • On Bowie (Rob Sheffield)
  • Perchance to Dream (Charles Beaumont)
  • Roadside Picnic (Arkady and Boris Strugatsky)
  • The Glass Key (Dashiell Hammett)
  • The Stepford Wives (Ira Levin)
  • The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch (Philip K. Dick)
  • Tulsa (Larry Clark)
  • We Have Always Lived in the Castle (Shirley Jackson)
  • Wiseguy (Nicholas Pileggi)

Concert: Stevie Nicks, the Pretenders (Golden 1 Center, Sacramento).

Cool Experience I Almost Didn’t Have: XOSO kickball.

Films: I saw 62.  Movies aren’t what they used to be.

  • A Christmas Story (Bob Clark)
  • De Palma (Noah Baumbach, Jake Paltrow)
  • Deep Red (Dario Argento)
  • Everybody Wants Some!! (Richard Linklater)
  • Green Room (Jeremy Saulnier)
  • Hell or High Water (David Mackenzie)
  • Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx (Kenji Misumi)
  • Stalker (Andrei Tarkovsky)
  • The Testament of Dr. Mabuse (Fritz Lang)
  • They Were Expendable (John Ford)

Tracks

  • Adulteress’ Punishment (Riz Ortolani)
  • Death Dies (Goblin)
  • Distant Sky (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds)
  • Hollywood Waltz (Eagles)
  • Homosapien (Pete Shelley)
  • Jenseits (Ash Ra Tempel with Klaus Schulze)
  • Losing Haringey (The Clientele)
  • Mighty Idy (DMZ)
  • Motherless Child (Prince, live)
  • One Track Mind (Johnny Thunders, the Heartbreakers)
  • Real World (Buzzcocks)
  • Right (David Bowie, The Gouster mix)
  • Round and Round (Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti)
  • Sad Eye (The Pretty Things)
  • Sowiesoso (Cluster)
  • Stars (The Clean)
  • T.B. Sheets (John Lee Hooker)
  • The Angels of Comfort (Iasos, the Angelic Music mix)
  • Train Kept a-Rollin’ (Aerosmith)
  • We Float (PJ Harvey)

TV
  • Back on Board
  • Black Mirror
  • “Dead Man’s Shoes” (The Twilight Zone, season 3: episode 18)
  • “Detour” (The X-Files, season 5: episode 4)
  • Hannibal (season 3: the last six episodes)
  • Looking: The Movie
  • Mapplethorpe: A Look at the Pictures
  • O.J.: Made in America
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 8)
  • The Night Of

Vacation: Maui.

