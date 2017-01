Bassist Gail Ann Dorsey is cute. And, of course, a hell of a bassist. Jack and I saw her play with Bowie in 97.

Kim Deal does the vocals on this – what is that allure, dear friends, of the Lady Bassist?

Probably my favorite Pixies cover, and one of my favorite Pixies tracks.

Say whatever you want about Tin Machine, the Sales brothers had some friggin’ tight rhythm.